Won’t visit ED office : Sharad Pawar After Probe Agency Writes To Him

Mumabi: NCP chief Sharad Pawar has said he will not be visiting Mumbai office of the Enforcement Directorate after the Mumbai top cop requested the NCP chief to drop the plan.

Ahead of Pawar’s proposed visit, the police imposed prohibitory orders outside the Enforcement Directorate’s office.

Sharad Pawar, named in a money-laundering case by the ED in connection with a scam at Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank, had said he will visit the ED office, even though it has not summoned him yet. On ED action against Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena and Congress have backed the NCP chief, saying he was being targetted by the government.