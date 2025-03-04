Wonder girl: Nagpur’s Shrishti breaks her own record in limbo skating

Nagpur: After creating world records in limbo skating, Nagpur’s talented skater Shrishti Dharmendra Sharma is on the verge of another record. The 20-year-old skater, under campaign ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ successfully attempted the record, to be ratified by the Guinness World Record.

The event was organised by Siddhi Roller Skating Academy at Sai Dham City, Behind Hotel DMercy Kalamna Road, Umred. Shrishti was attempting to break her own record — fastest time to limbo skate under descending poles over 50m of 9.59 seconds which she created on December 18, 2023 at Milan (Italy). She achieved it in style in her first attempt taking 7.467 seconds to create history.

As soon as Shrishti passed through the bars in her first attempt, children, parents and dignitaries burst into jubilation. She took 7.631 and 7.597 seconds on her second and third attempts. The new record of 7.467 seconds for fastest time to limbo skate under descending poles over 50 metres will be uploaded on the Guinness World Record website and the results will be declared after verification within three months.

The following guests witnessed the records — Vidyasagar Chauhan (SDO Umred Tehsil), Pankaj Gaidhane (Sarpanch Waigaon Ghoturli), Ranjan Katpatal (Sr Manager), Krishna Kumar Mishra, Vinay Agrawal, Vikas Mule, Atul Kamanwar, Kishore Nagpure, Shehnawaz Ahmed.