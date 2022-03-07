Women’s Day Programme at Press Club on Tuesday

Nagpur: TILAK Patrakar Bhavan Trust (TPBT), in association with Nagpur Union of Working Journalists (NUWJ) and Patrakar Club of Nagpur (PCN), will be celebrating International Women’s Day at Press Club Hall, opposite Institute of Science, Civil Lines, on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 4 pm.

Divisional Commissioner Prajakta Lavangare Verma will be the chief guest while Joint Commissioner of Police Aswathi Dorje will be the guest of honour on the occasion.

Noted social worker Dr Rupa Kulkarni will be conferred with the Stree Gaurav Puraskar. Shoba Vinod Memorial Woman Journalist of the Year Award will be conferred on Kalpana Nalaskar, Senior Correspondent of Lokshahi News Channel. Similarly, women journalists Rachna Datke (The Hitavada), Ankita Deshkar (Lokmat Times) and Revati Joshi- Andhare (Tarun Bharat) will be felicitated for their outstanding contribution in the field of journalism. Medhavi Joshi, wife of senior journalist Parag Joshi, will also be felicitated for her outstanding contribution as a working woman.

Pradip Kumar Maitra, President TPBT and PCN, Shirish Borkar, President, NUWJ, Brahma Shankar Tripathi, General Secretary, NUWJ & PCN, Varsha Bashu, Treasurer, NUWJ and other office-bearers and executive committee members of all the three organisations have appealed to mediapersons to attend the programme in large numbers.