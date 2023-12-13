Women’s College of Arts & Commerce Reaccredited with B++ Grade

Advertisement

Nagpur: With the best cumulative grade point average of 2.80 (CGPA), the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has reaccredited Women’s College of Arts & Commerce, New Nandanvan, Nagpur with B++ Grade. With this grade, the college has accomplished an extraordinary milestone in its history.

This accreditation by the NAAC, which is important in evaluating and certifying educational institutions all over India, displays the excellence of Women’s College. This prestigious certification recognizes the institution’s commitment to maintaining high academic standards and providing exceptional education to its students.

The entire Reaccreditation process was successfully completed under the abled guidance of Vaidarbhiya Mahila Sanstha’s President Mrs Savitritai Rokde. Officiating Principal Dr P. R. Gulhane and Vice-Principal Dr M. D. Gulhane extended the best possible support for the process. Dr. Mangesh Shamkure, IQAC Coordinator, shouldered the responsibility of organizing and managing the process in a systematic manner.

Dr Gaikwad, Dr Bhave, Dr Khan, Dr Pawar, Dr Raut, Dr Singanjude, Dr Vyawhare, all CHB faculties and non-teaching staff worked relentlessly throughout the process.

