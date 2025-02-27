Women’s College Felicitates University Rank Holders for Outstanding Academic Performance

Felicitation ceremony was organised by Women’s College of Arts & Commerce to celebrate the University meritorious performance of students of B.Com. and M.Com. Exams. Ms Bhavna V. Dayare achieved 6th Rank with 9.87 CGPA and MS Kshirija S. Tiwari achieved 7th Rank with 9.86 CGPA of B.Com. in Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University Summer Exam.

Ms Prachi Moundekar of M.Com. was ranked 9th with 9.06 CGPA in University Summer Exam. These meritorious students were felicitated with Memento, Cash Prize and Certificates at the hands of the President of Vaidarbhiya Mahila Sanstha Mrs. Savitritai Rokde and the Principal of the college Dr. Milind D. Gulhane in Annual Gathering.

Dr. L.N. Gaikwad, the Head of the Commerce department and the entire staff of the college congratulated the University meritorious students for their excellent performance. Women’s College of Arts & Commerce believes that such felicitation shall boost the morale of the students in the field of academics and hone their talent in the right direction.