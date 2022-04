Nagpur: The Orange City turned more colourful and vibrant as Nagpurians celebrate Gudhi Padwa. According to the Hindu lunar calendar, Gudhi Padwa is the first day of the Chaitra month and the day heralds the arrival of spring and marks the start of the new year for Maharashtrians.

To mark the gala festival, a group of women, dazzling in vivacious costumes, performed Lezim dance on the streets of Laxmi Nagar in the city.