Woman’s jewellery worth Rs 4.40 lakh stolen from bus at Ganeshpeth, Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: A case of theft has been registered at Ganeshpeth Police Station after a woman’s suitcase containing gold ornaments worth Rs 4.40 lakh was allegedly stolen by three unidentified men while she was boarding a bus from the Ganeshpeth Bus Stand in Nagpur.

According to police, the complainant Mansi Sanish Bhaje (22), a resident of Harsh Nagar near Ram Chowk, Raipur, Chhattisgarh, was travelling to Umred to attend her cousin’s birthday on the morning of the incident. Between 5.50 am and 6.30 am, while boarding a bus from the bus stand, three unknown accused, believed to be aged between 30 and 35, allegedly took away her blue suitcase without her knowledge. The suitcase contained valuable gold items including a chain, mangalsutra, ring, and earrings, all worth around Rs 4.40 lakh. The accused allegedly escaped with the luggage.

Gold Rate 07 july 2025 Gold 24 KT 96,800 /- Gold 22 KT 90,000/- Silver/Kg 1,07,800/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Based on Mansi’s complaint, a case has been registered under Sections 303(2) and 3(5) of the BNS. The investigation is on.