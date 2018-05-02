Woman stabbed to death in Pachpaoli

Nagpur: A YOUNG woman was brutally murdered by two men stabbing her in the stomach in Pachpaoli area over an argument that was reported between her and the accused on Friday. The deceased was identified as Pinky Verma (25), a resident ofTandapeth. Pinky’s parents live in Rajnandgaon while her brother lives in Wathoda area of Nagpur.

Pinky has a house in Tandapeth area but she used to stay with her female friend. Four days ago, Pinky had an argument with two men in the area. The men had threatened to kill her during a heated exchange of words. Pinky came home on Monday afternoon.

After spotting Pinky, the accused, armed with sharp-edged weapons, reached near her home. When Pinky came out, the accused duo caught hold of her and brutally stabbed her in stomach and fled the spot. Pinky collapsed and died on the spot due to severe blood loss. Police Inspector Kishore Nagarale of Pachpaoli police station, said that the accused men were identified on the basis of information received from residents of the area.

“We have launched hunt for the duo,” he said. DCP (Zone III) Lohit Matani, visited the spot and inspected the crime scene. Pachpaoli police have registered a case of murder against the duo. Further investigation is under way.



