Woman slaps BJP corporator for not solving Ward’s problem in Nagpur

Nagpur: Irked over pathetic state of the vicinity, a furious local reportedly slapped a BJP Corporator Anil Gendre, when the latter came to visit the Ward in the wake of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) polls.

Residents of Sakharkarwadi, Dipti Signal, in Ward no. 24, said sewage often overflows from chambers and also flows backward in their bathrooms, causing foul smell, unhygienic situation and also diseases. This problem is prevailing for last many years.

Sewage has been backed up in their houses for last few days too.

Gendre also resides in Sakharkarwadi, but allegedly did not turn up in the area over last five years. After repeated complaints, another BJP corporator from the ward Sarita Kawre sent NMC sanitary workers to clean the sewage line.

On Tuesday, Gendre turned up at 9.30am to claim credit for sending the sanitary workers. People in large numbers gathered and started to shout at Gendre. One woman has faced serious problems as her son fell ill due to sewage water accumulating inside her house. Gendre shouted at her and others, saying encroachment by citizens was causing the sewage problem. Therefore, the woman got provoked and slapped Gendre.

Following which, Gendre along with some locals rushed to Kalamna Police to file complaint against her. However, the matter was settled when the women apologised.