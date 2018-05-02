    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, Jun 12th, 2021

    Woman robbed of gold chain in Sadar

    Nagpur: In one incident of chain-snatching, a young woman was robbed of her gold chain in Sadar police area on Friday evening.

    A resident of Plot No. 26, SBI Colony, Raj Nagar, Deepali Dhopade (35) was taking an evening walk in her locality around 6.50 pm on Friday. Midway, an unidentified man, aged 25-30, riding on a two-wheeler, snatched Deepali’s gold chain, worth Rs 40,000, she was wearing around her neck and fled the spot even before she could raise an alarm.

    Sadar PSI Kachure has registered a case under Section 392 of the IPC and is searching for the chain-snatcher.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Woman robbed of gold chain in Sadar
    Woman robbed of gold chain in Sadar
    भीषण अपघातात कारचे दोन तुकडे, तीन महिलांचा मृत्यू
    भीषण अपघातात कारचे दोन तुकडे, तीन महिलांचा मृत्यू
    Two men cheat old woman of Rs 35 lakh, booked
    Two men cheat old woman of Rs 35 lakh, booked
    Crook deceives man of Rs 3.50 lakh on pretext of job in GMCH, PWD
    Crook deceives man of Rs 3.50 lakh on pretext of job in GMCH, PWD
    Nagpur continues in Level-1
    Nagpur continues in Level-1
    नागपुर जिले में ब्लैक फंगस से अब तक 126 की मौत, फिर 15 नये मरीज मिले
    नागपुर जिले में ब्लैक फंगस से अब तक 126 की मौत, फिर 15 नये मरीज मिले
    महाराष्ट्र एक्स. में ब्राउन शुगर की तस्करी का मामला
    महाराष्ट्र एक्स. में ब्राउन शुगर की तस्करी का मामला
    संघ मुख्यालय पहुंचे असम के CM
    संघ मुख्यालय पहुंचे असम के CM
    पिपळधऱ्याच्या ‘सरपंच आपल्या दारी’ मोहिमेचे मुख्यमंत्र्यांना कौतुक
    पिपळधऱ्याच्या ‘सरपंच आपल्या दारी’ मोहिमेचे मुख्यमंत्र्यांना कौतुक
    पेंच नवेगाव खैरी धरणात ९४.१०टक्के पाणीसाठा
    पेंच नवेगाव खैरी धरणात ९४.१०टक्के पाणीसाठा
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145