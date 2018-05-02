Woman robbed of gold chain in Sadar

Nagpur: In one incident of chain-snatching, a young woman was robbed of her gold chain in Sadar police area on Friday evening.

A resident of Plot No. 26, SBI Colony, Raj Nagar, Deepali Dhopade (35) was taking an evening walk in her locality around 6.50 pm on Friday. Midway, an unidentified man, aged 25-30, riding on a two-wheeler, snatched Deepali’s gold chain, worth Rs 40,000, she was wearing around her neck and fled the spot even before she could raise an alarm.

Sadar PSI Kachure has registered a case under Section 392 of the IPC and is searching for the chain-snatcher.