Woman riding pillion killed as truck hits bike in Jaripatka

Nagpur: A woman riding pillion on her nephew’s motorcycle was killed after being hit by a Tata pickup truck at Khobragade Chowk in Jaripatka area on Wednesday late evening. Her nephew and his mother suffered minor injuries in the mishap. The errant driver fled the spot fearing arrest.

Identified as Imlabai Rupeshwar Tembhre (45), the deceased was a resident of village Pandiachhapara, Keolari, district Seoni, Madhya Pradesh. Mukesh Lakhanlal Patle (19), a resident of Renuka Apartment, Jaripatka, his aunt Imlabai and mother were going triple seat on a Bajaj Avenger motorcycle (MH-31/DX-9575) around 7.15 pm. At Khobragade Chowk, a speeding Tata pick-up truck (MH-40/BG-8302) hit them from behind. They fell off the bike. Imlabai was seriously injured. She was rushed to Mayo Hospital but on the way, she succumbed to her injuries.

After recording the statement of Mukesh Patle, Jaripatka Police registered a case under Sections 304(A), 279 of the Indian Penal Code, read with Section 134, 177 of the Motor Vehicle Act, against the pick-up truck driver and launched a search for him.

