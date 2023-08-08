Woman pushed out of train in Mumbai amid theft bid

A woman was pushed out of a moving train by a man when she resisted his attempt to rob her in an outstation train at the busy Dadar railway station in Mumbai, the police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday night in Bengaluru-Mumbai CSMT Udyan Express and the accused has been apprehended, an official said.

As the train was chugging out of Dadar, its second last station, around 8.30 pm, a man entered the unreserved ladies compartment, which had few passengers.

He molested the woman and snatched a blue bag containing cash, he said.

As the victim resisted his robbery attempt, the accused pushed her out of the compartment and fled, the official said.

Details about the condition of the victim were not available.

The Government Railway Police said the victim approached them on Monday and lodged a complaint, he said, adding the accused was apprehended even before a formal FIR was lodged.

The police sifted through CCTV footage and spoke to eyewitnesses before zeroing in on the accused, who was booked for outraging a woman’s modesty, attempt to murder and causing hurt in a bid to commit robbery, the official said. This was the third incident in the recent past when a woman train passenger has been assaulted in Mumbai.

The earlier incidents had occurred in suburban trains.

