Woman pimp arrested for dragging two girls into flesh trade in Ganga Jamuna area

Nagpur: Acting on a tip-off, Lakadganj police have arrested a woman pimp for dragging two young girls into flesh trade in Ganga Jamuna area on Tuesday night.

The accused has been identified as Raina Bisan Uchiya (30), native of Badnapur Chhaoni, Gwalior (MP) but currently staying at Bagde Galli, Ganga Jamuna area.

Advertisement

According to police, the accused woman pimp lured two girls, aged 21 and 22, with money and dragged them into prostitution. The accused used to send the girls to prospective clients for monetary benefits for herself. Cops have rescued the two girls.

Lakadganj PSI Muley, based on a complaint lodged by Ashok Kumar Jabarupsingh (50), resident of Ward No. 1, Panchsheel Nagar, Khapa Road, Saoner, booked the accused Raina Bisan Uchiya under Sections 3, 4, 5, 7 of Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act 1956 and placed her under arrest. Further probe is underway.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement