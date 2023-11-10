Woman moped rider knocks morning walker dead in Nagpur

Nagpur: A middle-aged man, who was seriously injured after being hit by a moped-borne woman in Hudkeshwar area four days ago, succumbed to his injuries during treatment at Central India Institute of Medical Sciences (CIIMS) on Wednesday.

The deceased, Uttam Maniram Pawar (55) was a resident of Plot No 61, Mangaldeep Nagar, Manewada. Pawar was on a morning walk with his friends Ashok Taranathji Moon (63) and Suresh Dange around 5.45 am on November 4. In front of the nullah near Shripad Lawns, a woman riding a Honda moped (MH49/BN-5462) allegedly at a high speed, lost control of her vehicle and hit Pawar from behind injuring him seriously. Pawar’s friend rushed him to CIIMS, Bajaj Nagar, where he succumbed to his injuries around 6.45 pm on Wednesday.

Following a complaint lodged by Ashok Moon (63), a resident of Plot No 58, Mangaldeep Nagar, Manewada, Hudkeshwar Police registered a case under Sections 279, 304(A) of the Indian Penal Code against the woman. Further Investigations are underway.

According to police, the accused woman and her vehicle number has been identified. The accused, who is still at large, has been booked under charges of rash and negligent driving and driving resulting in death. A search for the accused is underway.

