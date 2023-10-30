Woman loses Rs 16 lakh to task fraud in Nagpur



Nagpur: In yet another task fraud, a 34-year-old woman lost Rs 16 lakh to online fraudsters.

According to police, the fraud was perpetrated when Rachna Shrikant Gandhewar, a resident of Anant Nagar, Nagpur, received multiple links on her mobile phone on October 6. She clicked the links and joined a group on Telegram app wherein she was introduced to various online tasks and subsequent earning.

Rachna started completing the online tasks and received Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 for the tasks. On the promise of higher returns, the fraudster introduced a higher position to Rachna in the online group. After her initial investments, the accused started demanding more from her. She lost a staggering Rs 16 lakh to the fraudsters till October 19.

A case under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471 of Indian Penal Code read with Section 66 (d) of IT Act was registered by Cyber Police. Further investigations are underway.

