Woman loses Rs 12.80 lakh to cyber thugs in Nagpur

Nagpur: In yet another cyber fraud, a woman lost more than Rs 12.80 lakh to scammers after she was tricked into clicking a link on her cell phone for an online work-from-home job opportunity to earn extra money.

The victim, Kalyani Sharad Lakde (34), a resident of B R Apartment, Mahal, in her complaint stated that she had received calls on her mobile phone. The caller(s) offered her a part-time online job. She was told that she would be given some tasks like movie rating and would get a bonus after successful completion of the online assignment. She then received a link on her cell phone which she clicked and started the tasks given to her. Initially, she did receive some bonus. The fraudsters then allured her to invest more money by promising high returns.

Between April 16, 2023 and May 13, 2023, Kalyani sent over Rs 12.80 lakh to them. As she did not get any returns, she tried to contact the persons but their phones were switched off. Later, she realised that she was duped by the scammers.

Following the victim’s complaint, Nagpur Cyber Police registered a case under Sections 419, 420 of the Indian Penal Code, read with Section 66(d) of the Information Technology Act, and started the probe.

