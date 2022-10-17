Woman jumps into Ambazari Lake with 11-month-old daughter, kid dies

Nagpur: In a senseless act, a woman jumped into Ambazari Lake with her 11-month-old daughter due to depression on Saturday. The daughter drowned in the lake while the mother was rescued by the nearby people.

According to police, Kirti Vinod Khawse (38) came on the banks of Ambazari Lake with her daughter on Saturday at 4.30 pm. Suddenly, she jumped into the lake with an intention to end her life with the daughter. Passers-by who noticed the incident rushed to the spot. Two divers jumped into the lake and took out Kirti and her daughter Dhanisha on the banks of the lake. They were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared Dhanisha dead.

According to police, Kirti comes from a good family background as her husband is an owner of a private company located in Nagpur’s MIDC area. However, the reason behind Kirti’s extreme step could not be ascertained so far.

Ambazari police have registered a case and are probing the matter further.

