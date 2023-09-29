Woman goes to D-Mart for grocery shopping; thief steals valuables from her house in Nandanvan

Nagpur: Grocery shopping proved costly for a 34-year-old woman after unidentified miscreants reportedly made off with gold ornaments and cash collectively worth Rs 2.76 lakh on Thursday.

According to police sources, the complainant, Babita Kamlesh Chauriya (34), a resident of Flat No. 130, Nandanvan Gharkul, Vyankatesh Nagar, had gone to D-Mart for grocery shopping between 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm. Exploiting the situation, unidentified burglars gained entry to her house by breaking the latch of the main door and fled with gold and silver ornaments along with Rs 1.5 lakh in cash.

The break-in came to light when Babita returned home, only to find her house in a ransacked state and valuables missing from the almirah.

Following this discovery, she approached Nandanvan Police with a complaint.

Based on the received complaint, Nandanvan Police have registered an offense under Sections 454 and 380 of the IPC and initiated an investigation into the matter.

