Woman dies after being hit by NMC’s garbage truck in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a heart-wrenching incident, a 38-year-old woman died after being hit by a garbage truck belonging to the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) near Prerana Nagar, Afzal Bakery, on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Seema Kishor Chaudhari.

Seema Kishor Chaudhari, a resident of Surendragadh in Gittikhadan, was struck by the NMC’s garbage truck bearing the license plate MH/31/FC/7135. The impact of the collision proved fatal, leading to the tragic loss of Seema’s life.

Eyewitnesses at the scene reported that the driver of the garbage truck fled the site of the accident immediately after the collision. Local residents promptly alerted Seema’s grief-stricken family about the shocking incident.

In a desperate attempt to save her life, Seema’s husband rushed her to Mayo Hospital for urgent medical attention. However, despite the efforts of medical professionals, Seema was declared deceased upon examination at the hospital.

The incident has sparked outrage within the community, with many expressing concerns over road safety and the need for more stringent measures to prevent such accidents.

