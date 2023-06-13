Woman delivers child in auto-rickshaw at GMCH gate in Nagpur

Nagpur: Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Nagpur doctors performed delivery of a woman in the auto-rickshaw itself that was standing near the gate of casualty.

A 30-year-old pregnant woman, a resident of Wathoda, had come to GMCH with her mother in an auto-rickshaw. When the auto-rickshaw reached the GMCH gate, the woman started suffering from labour pains and started shouting. A securityman, realising the emergency, rushed inside GMCH to call a doctor. Dr Zulfi Ali and Dr Vandana Bhoyar along with Chief Medical Officer Dr Nikhil Borle rushed outside with the delivery tray.

When they saw the woman’s condition, they realised it would not be possible to take her to Gynaecology Ward. Had they waited any longer, complications could have occurred, so they performed delivery in the auto-rickshaw itself by using aseptic technique (Aseptic technique is part of standard precautions. It protects patients from infections and also prevents healthcare workers from contact with blood, body fluid and body tissue.)

After the delivery, they ensured that the mother and child were fine. Later both were taken to gynaecology ward. The woman delivered a male baby and both are in good condition. Varsha Badki, Hema Bopche and Shraddha Dhargave worked hard.

Dr Raj Gajbhiye, Dean of GMCH expressed satisfaction over the quick action by the doctors in casualty. He said, “We have given free hand to the doctors or healthcare workers to take necessary measures in emergency conditions on their own as we feel patient’s safety is of utmost importance. In our meetings as well, I emphasise on patients’ safety. Hospital is for the care of patients, which is a top priority for us,” the Dean asserted.

