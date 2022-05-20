Woman bank clerk booked for Rs 97.63 lakh fraud in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: Bajaj Nagar Police booked a woman clerk attached to Yavatmal Urban Co-operative Bank’s Deo Nagar Branch for allegedly defrauding the bank to the tune of Rs 97.63 lakh.

Identified as Sneha Prakash Dani alias Sneha Tushar Naik (35), the accused is a resident of Flat No 303, Satya Apartment, Manish Nagar. Satish Shridhar Joshi (57), Divisional Manager of Yavatmal Urban Co-operative Bank( YUCB), lodged a complaint that Sneha misused the ID and password and did not take the signature of manager on account opening forms of her husband Tushar Naik and son. She then fraudulently opened the accounts with different names between January 13, 2016 and February 15, 2022, made illegal transactions and diverted Rs 97.63 lakh in her husband’s account and duped the bank.