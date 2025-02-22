Wockhardt Hospitals, Nagpur honoured with “Excellence in Critical Care Award”

Nagpur, Wockhardt Hospitals, Nagpur, a premier healthcare institution in Central India, has been honored with the prestigious Excellence in Critical Care Award by the Association of Healthcare Providers India (AHPI). This recognition underscores the hospital’s unwavering commitment to patient care and establishes it as the leading provider of critical care services in Nagpur and the surrounding regions of Maharashtra.

“Our commitment to providing the best possible care for critically ill patients is unwavering. Receiving this recognition from AHPI reaffirms our efforts in setting new benchmarks in healthcare quality, safety, and patient-centric services. This award is not just an acknowledgment of our clinical excellence but also a testament to the dedication of our doctors, nurses, and healthcare professionals who work tirelessly to save lives every single day.” Said by Mr. Ravi Bagali Centre Head, Wockhardt Hospitals, Nagpur.

At Wockhardt Hospitals, critical care is at the heart of its healthcare mission. The hospital has consistently invested in state-of-the-art medical technology, infrastructure, and a highly skilled team of professionals to provide world-class care. Equipped with advanced monitoring systems, ventilators, and life-support machines, the hospital’s Critical Care Unit (CCU) ensures that patients receive the highest standard of care during life-threatening medical emergencies.

“This award is a testament to our commitment to continuous innovation and excellence in critical care. At Wockhardt Hospitals, we leave no stone unturned in ensuring that every critically ill patient gets the best possible care. Our highly trained medical teams, advanced technological support, and patient-first approach make a real difference in life-and-death situations. This recognition motivates us to push the boundaries further and continue enhancing our critical care services.” Said by Dr. Chetan Sharma, Head Department – (critical care medicine), Wockhardt Hospitals, Nagpur.

“Wockhardt Hospitals specializes in managing a wide range of critical conditions, including severe respiratory diseases,cardiac emergencies, septic shock,traumatic injuries and multiorgan failure cases where patients require simultaneous treatment of liver kidney and other organ dysfunction. With an expert team of intensivists, nurses, and support staff, the hospital has established itself as a trusted provider for critical care patients. The hospital also excels in managing Liver , kidney and bone marrow transplant cases. Its integrated approach ensures patients receive specialized, coordinated care, leading to successful treatment outcomes.” Said by Dr. Rahul Hiwanj, Consultant Critical care and Intensivist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Nagpur.

About Wockhardt Hospitals:

Wockhardt Hospitals is a network of leading tertiary care super-specialty hospitals with locations in Nagpur, Rajkot, and Mumbai. Known for its world-class infrastructure and internationally recognized medical practices, Wockhardt Hospitals is committed to delivering outstanding patient care. With 1500 beds and over 1000 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for both clinical and non-clinical processes, Wockhardt is one of the few professionally managed corporate hospital groups in India that prioritizes patient safety and quality care as the foundation of its mission.