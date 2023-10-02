Wockhardt Hospitals initiative Walkathon and Zumba session on World Heart Day

Nagpur: : Wockhardt Hospitals Nagpur a leader in healthcare sector organized a month long activity for the benefit of common people to celebrate the World Heart Day. As a part of this month long activity Wockhardt Hospitals Nagpur organized a Heart Awareness Walkathon and Zumba session at their premises from 8 am to 10 am on 1st October 2023 .

Smt. Asha Venugopal, District Governor,Rotary was the guest of Honour at the Flag off session. The event was grand and had more than 150 participants for the Walkathon and 100 for the Zumba session thereafter. Being Sunday the event had many participants. The participants enthusiastically took part in Walkathon and appreciated the initiative by Wockhardt Hospital Nagpur.

Smt Asha Venugopal, District Governor,Rotary said , ” This is for the first time I have seen a Hospital so much careful about the health of common masses and executing the initiatives so diligently.

Dr, Nitin Tiwari a Cardiologist , who is with Wockhardt Hospitals Nagpur since last 19 years said, “To keep one’s heart healthy we should follow a regime, like exercising regularly, following diet for healthy heart and a lifestyle that encompasses all which is required to keep your heart healthy.”

Mr.Abhinandan Dastenvar, Centre Head, Wockhardt Hospitals Nagpur , said, ” We at Wockhardt Hospitals had done a lot of activities on the occassion of World Heart Day which was celebrated on 29 th September. But the celebration was not for the name sake. We actually planned a month long activities for the whole month, took efforts to make it happen and were successful in creating awareness amongst common people. Wockhardt Hospitals in way was successful in creating faith amongst common people by their quote,’ Wockhardt Hai Toh Bharosa Hai’ .”

