Withdrawal of GST exemption on Room Tariff will hugely benefit unregulated sector – NRHA

Advertisement

Nagpur Residential Hotels Association (NRHA) has vehemently condemned the recent move by the GST Council under chairmanship of the Union Finance & Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to withdraw GST exemption on Room Tariff up to Rs.1000; thereby attracting 12% GST from July 18, 2022 onwards.

Tejinder Singh Renu – President of NRHA said that despite the hospitality sector being the worst hit during the pandemic, the Government instead of giving some subsidy or financial soaps have rather punished us with bringing all hotel rooms under GST which were earlier exempted up to tariff of Rs.999. Although GST being indirect tax and its burden will fall on the customer, but the worst part of this is that it will hugely benefit the unregulated sector of hotel rooms being run in residential apartments and buildings, which are also rising day by day as we have no license under any rules thereby this sector is dangerously marching towards free-for-all sector.