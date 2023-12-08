With slogan “Shetkari Jhala Kasavis, Khoke Sarkar Char so bees” Oppn targets Shinde Govt

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Winter Session of the Maharashtra Legislature in Nagpur began on a stormy note with the Opposition calling the Shinde Government as ‘anti-farmer’. With slogans “Shetkari Jhala Kasavis, Khoke Sarkar Char so bees” (Farmers in distress, Khoke Sarkar 420) the Opposition legislators protested on the stairs of Vidhan Bhavan demanding farm loan waiver, bonus on paddy crop, and higher minimum support price (MSP) for cotton and soybean.

The legislators protested by showing placards and wearing garlands of oranges and raised slogans against the State Government. “This government is anti-farmer. We demand financial assistance to all the farmers,” Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief Nana Patole said while interacting with media persons. Senior leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) demanded immediate relief to farmers through loan waiver. They demanded Rs 1,000 bonus on paddy crop, Rs 14,000 and Rs 18,000 MSP for cotton and soybean respectively.

Today’s Rate Tuesday 24 Sept. 2024 Gold 24 KT 75,100/- Gold 22 KT 69,800/- Silver / Kg 89,400/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Patole alleged that the government was not keen on facing questions concerning farmers as an adjournment motion by his party colleague and Leader of Opposition in Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar was rejected. An adjournment motion is moved to discuss a “definite matter of urgent public importance”, he said.

The Shinde Government was ready to discuss issues related to Vidarbha, but has no time to look into farmers’ matters, he said. Unseasonal rains in November and December caused huge crop loss, but the farmers have not received any compensation, nor are they getting any positive response from the government.

Wadettiwar said, “The Government is spending more on its own events than helping farmers. Crop assessment reports are still pending, adding to farmers’ frustration.” “The government should announce a flat loan waiver for farmers who have lost their crops in unseasonal showers. The government has announced drought only in 40 tehsils, when the actual extent of devastation is far more,” said Wadettiwar.

“Due to unseasonal rain and hailstorm, crops on one lakh hectare land of 91 talukas of 16 districts in the State are damaged. Buldhana, Nashik and Admednagar districts are the most affected ones. The farmers are not getting the compensation,” said Balasaheb Thorat. The farmers are suffering drought and flood both in the same year and the government is not doing anything to give them any relief, he added.

Advertisement