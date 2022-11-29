With Measles menace on rise, NMC to provide free vaccine to kids

Nagpur: In view of the increasing cases of Measles in Nagpur, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) is going to intensify the vaccination campaign. Under this campaign, the civic body is determined to give vaccination to more and more children in the city, said Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Radhakrishnan B in a meeting held recently.

The Municipal Commissioner chaired a review meeting with senior officials of all ten zones. Ram Joshi, Additional Municipal Commissioner; Dr Narendra Bahirwar, Health Officer; Dr Vijay Joshi; Dr Gowardhan Navkhare, Nodal Officer; Dr Sarla Lad, Medical Officer; Dr Sajid Khan and other officials were present during the meeting.

To curb the increasing cases of Rubella and Measles, the State Government has initiated a vaccination campaign under which all children will get free vaccination and the civic bodies are taking care of the campaign in their respective jurisdictions. This year, so far, there are 106 cases of Measles found in Nagpur city.

All these cases were found in kids of age group between 9 months and 5 years. NMC is planning to provide vaccines to 43,310 children in the year 2022-23 and 23,397 kids have already got the first jab. Whereas, 21,417 children got the second dose of the vaccine by NMC. NMC is providing the vaccine free of cost in their Primary Health Centres in the city.

