With almost all CCTV cameras ‘dead,’ criminals go scot-free in Nagpur!

Nagpur: The cases of burglaries including lifting of two-wheelers are increasing continuously in the Nagpur City as compared to last year. However, with most of the CCTV cameras that helped in cracking the theft cases are non-functional, the question arises as to how the criminals will be rounded up. Around 3700 CCTV cameras have been installed in the city through L&T. At present, the work of Metro and Public Works Department is in progress in the city.

Excavations have been done at various places during various works. Due to digging and excavations, the cables of the CCTV cameras were badly damaged. As a result, CCTV cameras have been ‘dead’ for the last two months in areas like Jaripatka, Kapilnagar and Mankapur. The cables of the CCTV cameras have been badly damaged due to the excavation work done by the Public Works Department. As a result, the Nagpur Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation Limited (NSSCDCL) is seeking compensation for that loss. It is learned that the compensation amount is more than Rs 75 lakh. However, the CCTV cameras have been switched off due to non-payment of compensation, it is learnt.

Notably, over the years, the emphasis has been on smart policing by the Nagpur police. The use of footage from CCTV cameras has increased in the investigation. As a result, there is talk of a decline in human intelligence. It is being said that the number of crimes is also increasing. In such a situation, the police use CCTV cameras to catch the criminals. However, shocking information has come to light that half the CCTVs in Jaripatka, Mankapur, Kapilnagar and other areas of the city have been closed.

It is noteworthy that the accused of theft and dacoity in the city run away towards Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal by road. Therefore, the criminals are out of police reach due to the closure of the CCTV cameras of the concerned police station area on these routes.

