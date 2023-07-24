With 97.2% of monsoon rains, Nagpur Division to overcome deficit by July end

Nagpur: After a poor start to Southwest Monsoon in June, Nagpur division received 97.2percent of rains in the first three weeks of July that overcame the shortfall of the seasonal rainfall, so far. The normal rainfall of Nagpur division in the first three weeks of July is 362.3 mm. Whereas the actual rainfall occurred in division is 352.1 mm, which is 97.2 percent of the season.

Out of 23 days of the month of July, the Nagpur division received rains for at least 18 days. However, the Nagpur district received 268.2 mm rainfall ,which is 88.1 percent of seasonal rainfall till date. In Nagpur district, Narkhed (120.1%), Kuhi (118.8%), Katol (116.4%), and Bhiwapur (111.2%) received the actual rainfall above normal. Nagpur city received 282.6 mm actual rainfall whereas the normal is 304.4 mm.

Advertisement

In Nagpur rural, the normal rainfall is 307.0 mm and the actual rainfall took place is 246.2 mm so far. Mauda is witnessing the huge rain deficit in Nagpur district with just 45.1 percent of rains taking place till date. The normal rainfall for Mauda is 366.4 mm whereas it received 165.2 mm rainfall only.

Ramtek is second in the list with lowest rains in the district after Mauda. It received 175.9 mm rains till date whereas the actual rains of the taluka is 330.9 mm. In Nagpur District, out of 23days of June, Bhiwapur received the highest 12 days of rain in double digit. Similarly, Kuhi is second with 11 rainy days in double digit followed by Kamptee (10 days), Katol (10 days), Umrer (10 days), Nagpur city (9 days), Narkhed (9 days), Kalmeshwar (9 days), Nagpur rural (8 days), Hingna (8 days), Ramtek (7 days), Parseoni (7 days), Saoner (7 days), and Mauda (6 days).

The 24 hour highest rainfall in Nagpur district was recorded in Bhiwapur with 82.2 mm rainfall which was recorded on July 9. Similarly, Kuhi recorded 72 mm rainfall in just 24 hours which was also recorded on July 9. The highest 24 hours rainfall for Nagpur city was 50.3 mm which was reported on July 19 and for Nagpur rural was 59.3 mm and it was recorded on July 9.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) is predicting that more rains will be recorded in the last week of July and it will help to overcome the shortfall of monsoon rains in Nagpur division as well as in the district.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement