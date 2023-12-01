Winter Session: Orange City may turn ‘Blue’ as flesh trade likely to boom?

Advertisement

Nagpur: While the hospitality industry is clocking a boom in the run-up to the Winter Session of the Assembly in Nagpur, the city’s redlight district too is abuzz. From upscale resorts, forest bungalows to dingy rooms in Ganga Jamuna area, business is picking up pace with the sudden influx of sex workers from Bengaluru, Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi and even from the former Soviet bloc countries, a report in a local English daily said.

The ensuing December chill and the State Government camping in Nagpur next month is raising temperatures in the city’s flesh trade circuit. While most top hotels are booked, spas, massage parlours and salons are anticipating increased footfalls with business slated to peak in coming weeks.

According to the report, agents in the city, particularly at Jaripatka, Ramdaspeth, Dhantoli etc, fly in women from the top metros. Intimate photographs are shared among top clientele, including businessmen, industrialists and politicians, claimed the report, adding services are often paid for in return for favours.

The report further said that the Ganga Jamuna, the sprawling red-light area, is abuzz as lower-rung government employees, including drivers, servants and sanitation workers who accompany officials, are regular customers here. Even small-time netas, their support staff and supporters keep cash registers ringing at Ganga Jamuna. They are called the ‘adiveshan crowd’ in local parlance.

Fair-skinned blondes from the now disintegrated Soviet Union, popularly known as ‘Russians’, are the most sought-after. With fake Aadhaar and PAN cards, they masquerade as Indians in top hotels. Their candid behaviour and fair skin fetch a higher price. They also double up as belly dancers at private parties at farmhouses and faraway resorts in the city outskirts, said the report.

Middlemen have already begun contacting their counterparts in other cities. Sex workers from Mumbai come in the garb of ramp models. Some are even tagged as Bollywood television artists or participants of TV soaps. Some actors do double up as escort women, but it’s difficult to ascertain the truth,” the report stated.

According to the report, the demand for gay, bi-sexual and transgender sex workers too goes up and they make big money. Also, many in the jamboree insist on putting up at places devoid of CCTV coverage. Come December, the pleasure quotient is definitely going to rise by several notches in Nagpur.