Winter Session: MVA stages walkout over police atrocities in Parbhani, Beed

Nagpur: On Day 2 of Winter Session in Nagpur, high drama unfolded in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday as leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition staged a walkout over alleged police atrocities in Parbhani and Beed.

The opposition leaders, including Congress heavyweights Nitin Raut, Vijay Wadettiwar, and Nana Patole, protested the Speaker’s refusal to allow an urgent discussion on the custodial death of Somnath Surevanshi in Parbhani and the alleged murder of Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Beed.

The MVA leaders accused the state government of turning a blind eye to police brutality and failing to uphold constitutional rights. The incidents, they argued, highlighted a disturbing pattern of state-sponsored human rights violations.

Opposition voices outrage

Addressing the media outside the Assembly, Nitin Raut lambasted the government for its inaction and accused it of betraying its constitutional obligations. “These are not isolated incidents but a systemic failure. Innocent citizens, even children, have been detained, tortured, and killed by the police. This is a complete collapse of governance and justice,” he said, demanding immediate accountability.

Vijay Wadettiwar echoed similar sentiments, targeting the Speaker for suppressing the opposition’s voice. “We demanded a discussion to bring these serious issues to light, but the Speaker’s refusal to entertain our concerns reflects the government’s intent to silence dissent. This is unacceptable in a democracy,” he remarked.

Nana Patole went a step further, accusing the state government of shielding the perpetrators. “The administration has ignored the cries of the victims’ families and failed to act against the guilty officers. By doing so, they are not just indifferent but complicit in these crimes,” he charged.

Protests at Vidhan Bhavan

Earlier in the day, opposition leaders protested on the steps of Vidhan Bhavan, condemning the government’s mishandling of law enforcement. Holding placards and raising slogans, the MVA leaders demanded justice for the victims and warned of intensified agitation if their demands were not met.

Ground visit announced

Taking their fight beyond the Assembly, the opposition announced plans to visit the affected regions. “We will personally meet the families of the victims and assess the ground reality. The government’s inaction cannot deter us from seeking justice,” Patole declared.

The delegation is set to visit Parbhani and Beed on Wednesday to gather firsthand accounts and rally support for their campaign. “This is not just about these two cases. It is about ensuring that no citizen is subjected to such brutality in the future,” Wadettiwar stated.

The walkout underscores the growing friction between the ruling government and the opposition. While the government has maintained a stoic silence on the issue, the MVA’s escalating protests signal a potential flashpoint in state politics.

Framing the incidents as a fight for human rights and justice, the MVA leaders vowed to keep the pressure on the government. “This is a battle for justice, accountability, and the very soul of our democracy. We will not rest until the guilty are punished and the victims receive their due,” Raut asserted.

With both sides digging in, the incidents in Parbhani and Beed are shaping up to be a significant test for the state government’s credibility and the opposition’s resolve.