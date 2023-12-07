Winter Session Day-1: Both Houses adjourned for the day

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council were adjourned for the day on Thursday, the first day of the Winter Session of State Legislature which started on December 7 in Nagpur. Both the Houses were adjourned after reading congratulatory and obituary messages.

On the first day of the session, the Shinde Government tabled five Bills for debate and consideration. The adjournment motion moved by Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar was rejected.

According to media reports, the State Government is expected to table over 12 bills in this Winter Session. Over 3,000 questions have already been received from legislators from both Houses so far, and the figure is expected to go higher before the final count is in, the reports said.

