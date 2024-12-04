Winter on holiday as Nagpur sees unseasonal warmth with 21.4°C

Advertisement





Nagpur: Despite the arrival of December, winter seems to be on a holiday in Nagpur, much to the surprise of residents who had anticipated a seasonal chill. On Tuesday, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 21.4°C, a notable 8 degrees above normal. The sudden 3°C rise in the night temperature within 24 hours rendered warm clothing unnecessary, while cloudy skies added to the humidity, leaving Nagpurians feeling slightly uncomfortable.

The meteorological department attributes the unusual weather to a cyclonic circulation originating in Bangladesh, which has introduced moisture into central India’s atmosphere. Although Cyclone Fengal’s impact has diminished, the resulting atmospheric conditions are expected to cause cloudy weather across Nagpur and Vidarbha districts for the next 2–3 days.

Humidity dampens the winter spirit

Nagpur’s maximum daytime temperature remained under 30°C, peaking at 29.4°C on Tuesday. Humidity levels were measured at 76% in the morning and 70% at night, creating mild discomfort despite the otherwise pleasant mornings. The lack of significant cool winds has further delayed the onset of a crisp winter.

Temperature trends across Vidarbha

The warm spell extends across Vidarbha, where night temperatures ranged from 19°C to 22°C, 4°C to 8°C above normal. Chandrapur (17°C) and Gadchiroli (18.4°C) recorded the lowest night time temperatures, while Akola reported the highest at 22°C. Other districts, including Nagpur (21.4°C), Wardha (20.8°C), and Bhandara (19°C), also saw warmer nights, with easterly and south-easterly winds adding moisture to the air.

A drop in temperature on the horizon

Weather experts predict a change in the coming days. The cloud cover is expected to dissipate from December 7, potentially bringing a drop in temperatures and the long-awaited winter chill. Until then, Nagpurians will have to endure the unseasonal warmth and wait for the true arrival of winter.