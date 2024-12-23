Winter Chill Returns to Nagpur: Mercury Dips by 4°C

Advertisement













Nagpur experienced a sharp drop in temperature as the winter chill returned with a vengeance. On Sunday, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 11.8°C, a significant plunge from Saturday’s 15.8°C, leaving citizens scrambling for their warm clothes once again.

This sudden temperature variation has proven challenging for Nagpurians, as many are finding it difficult to adjust to the fluctuating weather. The impact is evident with a noticeable rise in cases of cold and sneezing, attributed to the abrupt shifts in temperature.

Just a few days ago, the chill in the air had eased, offering relief to citizens as the minimum temperature rose steadily after dipping below 9°C earlier. However, the commencement of Chillai Kalan, the harshest phase of winter in the Kashmir Valley, has brought North-Westerly winds, causing temperatures to plunge once more.

Advertisement

Monday's Rate Sat 23 Dec. 2024 Gold 24 KT 76,400/- Gold 22 KT 71,100/- Silver / Kg 88,200/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Adding to the cold, the city’s maximum temperature has also dropped by 1°C, contributing to the pervasive chill. Even during the day, the biting winds made their presence felt, testing the resilience of Nagpurians.

As a result, citizens are back to pulling out their warm clothes, which had been stored away after the recent rise in temperatures to more comfortable levels. This interplay of warm and cold conditions is expected to continue, challenging the adaptability and spirit of the people.

With temperatures fluctuating unpredictably, it’s a reminder for everyone to stay prepared for Nagpur’s ever-changing winter.