Winter chill intensifies in Nagpur, across Vidarbha

Nagpur: With a shift in wind patterns, Nagpur has begun to feel the chill of winter during the morning and evening hours intensified over the past few days. The season’s slight delay hasn’t deterred the cozy ambiance now settling across Nagpur and other towns across Vidarbha.

Nagpur recorded a minimum temperature 14.8 degree Celsius (58.9 degree Fahrenheit) on Sunday, November 17. Mercury in Gondia, Bhandara, Gondia hovered at 14 degree Celsius, recording the remarkable drop in temperatures. With the city’s temperatures gradually dropping, many Nagpurians are relishing the cooler weather, particularly during the evenings.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Nagpur’s minimum temperatures are forecasted to hover between 16°C and 18°C for the rest of November, while daytime temperatures are expected to stay in the 30°C to 32°C range. As per the local media report, Pravin Kumar, Scientist C at RMC, Nagpur, said, “The winter chill in the city is due to anti-cyclonic circulation and changing wind patterns. Temperatures in North India have started to dip, which strengthens the northerly winds, supporting winter weather in Central India.”

Though the northerly winds may not significantly intensify the cold this November, a meteorologist from the RMC hinted that by late December, single-digit minimum temperatures could be expected.

The minimum temperature in Nagpur is expected to decrease further by one or two degrees in the forthcoming days. The weatherman dismissed the possibility of an immediate cold wave but indicated the minimum temperature is likely to fluctuate between 16 to 20 degrees Celsius. According to the forecast, dry and robust winds are expected to prevail over Nagpur and the surrounding region.

The drop in temperature has necessitated warm clothing, particularly during morning hours. The demand for woollen wears has created a heavy rush in Nagpur markets especially the make-shift shops set up by natives of Tibet at Sitabuldi and Baidyanath Square.

The different types of woollen wear are now available in the market which includes pullovers, jackets, woollen Tee-shirts, tops, sweaters, mufflers, caps, hand gloves, socks, trousers and many others.