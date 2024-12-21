Winter chill fades in Nagpur as minimum temp rises to 16.1 degree C

Advertisement













Nagpur: The biting cold that had Nagpurians bundled up in layers of warm clothing just days ago has dissipated, thanks to the impact of a cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal and altered wind patterns. The weather phenomenon caused a noticeable rise in temperatures in Nagpur and across Vidarbha on Friday.

Nagpur’s minimum temperature soared to 16.1 degrees Celsius, a sharp increase of 6.1 degrees from the previous readings. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the warming trend began on December 18 and is expected to persist for the next few days.

The cyclonic circulation also brought partially cloudy skies to the city on Friday, contributing to the elevated minimum temperatures. Nagpur’s temperature was the third-highest in Vidarbha, trailing Gondia, which recorded 16.6 degrees Celsius, and Wardha at 16.2 degrees Celsius. Other parts of Vidarbha reported cooler nights, with minimum temperatures remaining below the 15-degree mark.

Daytime temperatures have also been unseasonably high, with all districts in Vidarbha crossing the 30-degree Celsius threshold on Friday.

The sudden change in weather has disrupted the region’s winter pattern, leaving residents to adapt to warmer days and milder nights. While the chill has temporarily abated, meteorologists advise keeping an eye on updates for any further shifts in the weather.