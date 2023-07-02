Win in Live Stream: Megapari Launches Mega Crash Lottery

After months of dedicated planning and anticipation, Megapari is proud to present the spectacular Mega Crash Lottery with an impressive prize pool of 20,000 euro.

“Crash” is one of the most popular slot games among our users. After you place a bet, an airplane takes off. The more time it takes for the airplane to fly, the higher is the wager of your stake. You choose when to stop and grab your winnings! Now, Megapari offers the opportunity to make this victory truly significant!

The Lottery runs from July 1st, 2023, to August 22nd, 2023, offering multiple opportunities to strike it big. To compete in the draw, you need:

Register on MegaPari and make your first deposit;

Click the “Participate” button on the promotion page; (ссылка)

Place bets of 1 EUR or more in the Crash game and collect your lottery tickets for each bet! The more you bet, the more tickets you receive, and the higher your chances of winning!

Megapari, with its successful four-year existence, offers an impressive range of features including over 20,000 slots from the most prominent casino providers, generous welcome bonuses consisting of bonus money and free spins, regular promotions, and daily cashback benefits for VIP clients.

With Mega Crash lottery, MegaPari is introducing an exciting new feature: live lottery draws in their social media – Instagram and Telegram (ссылки). Every draw includes a prize pool of 5000 euros along with the chance to win between 50 and 500 euros. Winners will be selected on-live in a clear and transparent way. The event will be further enhanced by its attractive design and a charming hostess!

So, mark your calendars for the draws scheduled for July 11th, July 25th, August 8th, and August 22nd, 2023. Megapari wishes all participants good luck in the Mega Crash Lottery!

Join the lottery, place your bets, and get ready to win big!

