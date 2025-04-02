Will the Nagpur Education Department Take Strict Action Against Such Schools?

Nagpur. A sting operation conducted by Nagpur Today has sent shockwaves through the education sector. The investigation captured representatives of reputed coaching institutes such as Aakash and Allen admitting to having tie-ups with several CBSE and state board schools in Nagpur.

Listen to the sting operation audio

Under this arrangement, students enrolled in these coaching institutes are not required to attend school regularly. They only need to be present for practical classes, while schools falsely mark their attendance as per the 75% requirement. This revelation exposes a serious flaw in the education system.

What Is the Stand of the Education Department?

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Nagpur’s Deputy Director of Education, Ulhas Nard, made it clear that any school found to be involved in such tie-ups would have its recognition revoked. While he stated that coaching institutes do not fall under the department’s jurisdiction, strict action will be taken against schools violating regulations. Additionally, a report on the matter will be sent to the education board.

Will the Education Department Truly Act?

Following Nagpur Today’s exposé, the responsibility on the education department has increased significantly. Officials claim that stringent action will be taken against schools violating attendance norms. However, the bigger question remains—will the authorities genuinely take action, or will this case also be buried like many others in the past?

Does the Administration Have the Courage to Act Against Big Institutions?

The collusion between coaching institutes and schools raises serious concerns about transparency in the education system. This setup appears to be designed primarily for the benefit of coaching centers, while completely disregarding formal schooling. It remains to be seen whether the education department will stick to mere statements or actually implement concrete measures.

Ignoring Schooling from Class 8 Onwards?

A particularly worrying aspect of this revelation is that the malpractice is no longer limited to students in grades 11 and 12. Reports suggest that students as young as eighth graders are being targeted, which threatens the very relevance of traditional schooling and compromises the core purpose of education.

The Game of ‘Buying’ Seats in Schools

Reliable sources indicate that under these tie-ups, many schools receive financial incentives from coaching institutes. For each student enrolled, coaching centers allegedly pay schools anywhere between ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 to falsely mark their attendance. This turns education into nothing more than a business transaction.

Compromising Students’ Future or a Convenient System?

This controversy extends beyond schools and coaching centers; it directly impacts students who are part of this system. When school attendance records are manipulated in violation of education department regulations, it raises serious concerns about the credibility of schools. The question now is—how seriously will the education department take the future of these students?

All eyes are now on the education department. Will they take Nagpur Today’s report seriously and initiate strict action? Or will this matter, like many others, remain confined to mere discussions?