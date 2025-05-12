Will not tolerate nuclear blackmail, says Modi

Advertisement



Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Monday evening, said he dedicated Operation Sindoor to all daughters and mothers of India.

“I salute the armed forces for their bravery in Operation Sindoor,” said Modi.

In his address to the nation, Prime Minister Modi said that India will no longer see separately terrorists and their state sponsors.

“This is not an era of war but it is also not an era of terrorism. Terrorists being fed by Pakistan will destroy Pakistan itself one day,” Modi said.

“Terror and talks cannot go together; water and blood cannot flow together,” he said.

India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail, Operation Sindoor is now India’s new policy against terrorism, a new line has been drawn, PM Modi says in his live address to the nation.

Terrorists removed our daughters sindoor. In reply we neutralised the terrorists, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says in his live address.

“We gave free hand to our forces. Operation Sindoor is not just a name, it is a reflection of the emotions of crores and crores of our citizens,” Modi said in his live address.

“Terrorists never thought even in their dreams that India will take such a big step,” he said.

“Enemy has now realised consequences of removing ‘sindoor’ from forehead of our women,” Modi said.

