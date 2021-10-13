Will fight polls in Maharashtra on our own: BJP

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party chief Chandrakant Patil on Tuesday said the party will contest all coming elections in the state without any alliance.

He was speaking to reporters after inducting former Parbhani district head of the Nationalist Congress Party Vijay Varpudkar into the party.

“We ceded control of the most of the Parbhani district to the Shiv Sena because we had alliance with it in the past. But with Varpudkar and his followers joining us now, the BJP has received more strength. The party will win upcoming polls in the district,” Patil said.

“BJP workers should not forget that we are going to come to the power on our own. We need to work hard and there is no need to join hands and get cheated in the polls,” he said.

“From now onwards, we would not have any alliance. We will contest elections on our own,” the state BJP chief added.