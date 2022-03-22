“Will BJP refer RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat as Janab for his pro-Muslim stance?” asks Sanjay Raut

Nagpur: “Jinnah (Muhammad Ali Jinnah) did partition once. However, the politics of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is creating partition every day. Their (BJP’s) malignity is visible with mischievous actions of Central affiliated agencies like Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in non-BJP governed states. However, I can assure you that Maharashtra Police will initiate a comprehensive series of actions that will inundate these puppet agencies in the future,” said Senior Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut here on Tuesday.

Raut was speaking at the press conference organised at Press Club, Civil Lines. Raut along with other Shiv Sena heavyweights are on a party connect campaign — Shivsampark Abhiyaan – in Vidarbha. MP Krupal Tumane, MP Rahul Shewale, MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, Dushyant Chaturvedi (Sampark Pramukh, Nagpur district) and others were prominently present on this occasion.

Hitting out at BJP on the ‘Janab’ controversy and labelling All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen’s (AIMIM) offer of alliance as BJP’s conspiracy, Raut reminded the BJP of the statements of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat in the recent past and asked BJP leaders whether they are planning to call RSS Chief as Janab?

Notably, the RSS Sarsanghchalak Bhagwat had propagated Hindu-Muslim unity recently at a function in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. He had reiterated that all Indians share the same DNA.

Raut also sought explanations from BJP for forming a government with the “pro-separatist” party of Mehbooba Mufti (Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party) in Jammu and Kashmir in 2015.

AIMIM will never be an ally:

Sanjay Raut specifically ruled out an alliance with the AIMIM and called its alliance offer a conspiracy of the BJP to defame the Sena. Raut said the Sena was a staunch Hindutvawadi party and that it would not compromise with it for power.

Shouldn’t have sought Anil Deshmukh’s resignation:

Admitting that former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh’s resignation was a mistake, Raut said that the MVA Government rushed into it. “We should have introspected the decision of seeking resignation from Anil Deshmukh as he was falsely implicated in the extortion case. We sought his resignation in hurry,” Raut said and mentioned that “Nawab Malik will not be resigning from Maharashtra Cabinet, as he was also implicated in a false case.”

Shiv Sena is starting a mass contact campaign especially in Vidarbha and Marathwada region. This campaign is starting from Tuesday (March 22). From Tuesday, party MPs will reach every district of these areas and motivate party workers for the upcoming municipal elections.

– Shubham Nagdeve