Wildlife attacks in Maha: 10 years, 463 killed, 4701 injured, Rs 118.27 cr compensation!!

Nagpur: Human-wildlife conflict in Maharashtra has reached alarming levels, with 463 people losing their lives and 4,701 others suffering injuries in the last decade. The State Government has disbursed a staggering Rs 118.27 crore as compensation to victims, highlighting the growing crisis. This data was revealed in a Right to Information (RTI) reply obtained by Nagpur-based activist Abhay Kolarkar from the Maharashtra Forest Department.

The increasing encounters between humans and wild animals, particularly tigers, have posed a serious challenge to biodiversity conservation and sustainable development in Maharashtra. The state, which ranks fourth in India in terms of tiger population, has also become the highest compensation payer for tiger attack victims in the country.

Escalating conflict and rising compensation

Over the past decade, Maharashtra has witnessed a sharp rise in human fatalities due to wildlife attacks. According to the Forest Department’s data, the situation has deteriorated in recent years, with 236 deaths reported in the last three years alone.

In 2023, the state recorded its highest number of human fatalities due to wildlife attacks, with 97 deaths. The trend continued with 78 deaths in 2022 and 61 deaths in 2024 so far. The compensation payouts have also surged, with Rs 40.06 crore disbursed in 2023 — the highest amount in 10 years. In 2024, the state has already paid Rs 24.40 crore, making it the second-highest annual payout to date, while Rs 16.17 crore was distributed in 2022.

Tiger attacks expand beyond Chandrapur

Initially, man-animal conflicts were largely reported in Chandrapur and Bramhapuri area, known for their dense tiger population. However, in the last two years, the problem has spread to Nagpur district, with several attacks reported in the forest ranges of Parsheoni, Deolapar, Ramtek, and Paoni.

In the past year alone, over 15 people have lost their lives in tiger attacks in these areas, triggering widespread protests by local villagers. These protests have led to clashes with forest officials, resulting in property damage and injuries to forest personnel.

In light of the growing crisis, Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik recently chaired a high-level review meeting in Parsheoni. The government is now considering relocating excess tigers to other states as a long-term solution to mitigate the conflict.

The rising number of human casualties and the financial burden of compensation underscore the urgent need for effective wildlife management strategies. With tiger attacks on the rise, authorities face mounting pressure to strike a balance between conservation efforts and the safety of people living near forested areas.