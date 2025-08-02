Wild leopard breaches Gorewada Zoo, mauls captive leopard to death

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a disturbing repeat of a previous tragedy, a wild leopard from the adjoining Gorewada forest breached the enclosure of the Balasaheb Thackeray Gorewada International Zoological Park and fatally attacked a captive leopard on Wednesday evening.

The victim, a female leopard named Rani, was seriously injured in the assault and shifted to a night shelter, where veterinary teams began emergency treatment. Despite their efforts, she succumbed to her injuries late Thursday night. A post-mortem was conducted at the zoo’s Wildlife Research and Training Centre.

This is the second such incident in less than two years. In January 2023, another wild leopard had entered the zoo premises and killed a female leopard named Chandni, raising persistent questions over enclosure security.

The Gorewada forest is known for its dense leopard population, with sightings frequently reported around the park boundaries, particularly near Dabha. Experts had earlier warned that without robust barriers, the interface between wild and captive animals posed a serious risk.

Zoo Director N. R. Raut admitted the breach underscored gaps in security. “We are taking steps to reinforce the enclosures. Electric fencing and additional measures will be introduced to prevent such incidents in future,” he said.

The tragedy has reignited debate over whether the international zoological park, touted as a flagship wildlife project, has done enough to secure its premises and protect the very animals it houses.