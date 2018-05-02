Why should you not miss to Download RTMNU Time Table?

Where examination is the greatest fear among the students, exam time table are the real saviour. Students wait for the time tables so they can initiate the preparation, and things can go on smoothly. In the same manner, RTMNU has been conducting the semester and annual examination without any delay. However, this year, things are not the same, and the university is not left with any option but to delay the examinations. In this post, we will have a word on why you should not miss downloading the RTMNU Time Table and supportive reasons.

The examination of RTMNU has been delayed

The first reason you should know about the time table download of RTMNU is the exams have been postponed. If you are stepping according to the old time table, then it might confuse you.

Extra time for the exam preparation

Hurray! What can be best when you are showered with more and more time for your examination? Earlier, the RTMNU was conducting the examination in the month of March, but seeing the scenario, the new time table will come a few days later.

The reason for the delay and is it final?

As we all know, the world is facing the most drastic time, like never before with the birth of the corona virus. The virus has spread all over the world resulted in the lockdown. As a result of which RTMNU came up with the decision to postpone the examination. Well, the current situation is uncertain and can lead to further delays as well. Now, the examination time table is supposed to come on 2nd April 2020.

Courses for which exam time table are issued

The list of courses includes BA, B.Sc, B.Com, along with the UG courses, will be having the examination for 1st, 3rd, and 5th semester.

Steps to check the RTMNU exam time table through its website

The examination date sheet will be made available only through the online mode means on the website of the RTMNU. Therefore, there is no point in searching for the document anywhere. Though the mode of examination is offline, you don’t have to reach out to the university or concerned exam department for the time table in any case. Going further, to assist you with the time table process, here are some defined steps

Initially, you have to present on the official website of RTMNU at nagpuruniversity.ac.in.

The home page will deliver you with the Examination Scheme option; click on it.

Among a series of options, you have to make a selection on your course and semester year.

You will time table on the screen have a check on it as there is no need to hurry.

You should not only download, but print-out is also essential for further work.

If you are already holding the previous date sheet of RTMNU, then ignore it as now all the examinations will be conducted as per the revised dates, i.e., after the 2nd of April. We will try to approach you with the updates of RTMNU from time to time. Also, you can see the latest news directly from its website itself.