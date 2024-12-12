Advertisement













Health insurance is considered essential today, but many people of different ages fail to prioritise this valuable coverage. One common reason for not purchasing a senior citizen health insurance plan is the factor of old age. Senior citizens struggle to choose a suitable health insurance plan.

Advertisement

Today's Rate Thursday 12 Dec. 2024 Gold 24 KT 78,500/- Gold 22 KT 73,000/- Silver / Kg 94,900/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Senior citizens often go without health insurance due to the high cost and the requirement of extensive medical tests. However, when you are looking to buy health insurance , numerous affordable options are now designed for seniors, offering them a wide range of choices.

What is Senior Citizen Health Insurance?

Senior Citizen Health Insurance is a contract between insurance companies and individuals over 60 years old. It provides coverage for medical events like hospitalisation, room rent, doctor’s fees, and ambulance charges. Purchasing separate health insurance for senior citizens can help avoid the high premiums of family-floater plans that cover all household members.

Five Reasons Why Every Senior Citizen Should Have Health Insurance

Rise in Diseases

Urban areas have both prosperity and adversity as they experience development alongside pollution and related lifestyle concerns. The modern way of life affects urban dwellers negatively. Similarly, semi-urban and rural regions also face increased existing and emerging diseases. Buying the best health insurance for senior citizens is a reliable way to protect the family’s finances in the event of illnesses or medical problems that older adults may experience.

Increasing Medical Inflation

The increase in diseases has been accompanied by advancements in medical treatment, which come with a high cost due to the rapidly rising medical inflation. It is wise to buy health insurance for elderly individuals to address rising medical costs and be ready financially for any medical emergencies.

Expensive Medical Insurance Plans

As people age, their health insurance premiums for medical insurance plans increase. Therefore, choosing medical insurance for senior citizens early on is advisable to save on the premium costs.

Comprehensive Medical Insurance for Senior Citizens

Do organisations provide sufficient coverage in their group health insurance policies, including coverage for employees’ parents? Some people choose a Family health plan to cover all family members instead of individual policies. However, these floater plans do not provide comprehensive individual coverage. Therefore, an individual comprehensive health insurance policy is the best option for extensive coverage.

A reliable policy is crucial for addressing various medical issues that may impact the elderly. Although having more coverage in the policy will result in higher premiums, it is undoubtedly worthwhile when considering the potential medical expenses without such a policy.

Battling Critical Illness

Cancer used to be uncommon, but now it is widespread. However, treating it is extremely expensive. Because treating Cancer can be financially draining, insurance companies classify it as a Critical Illness and provide coverage under a specialised plan. This health insurance plan offers a lump sum if diagnosed with a Critical Illness. Pre-existing diseases can affect these plans, so it is crucial to carefully review the terms and conditions before buying one.

Online Health Insurance

Buying health insurance online is a hassle-free option for insuring senior citizens. Unlike the traditional method, there are no lengthy forms to fill out or agents to listen to. You can make your own decisions about the plan you desire. The insurer’s website provides simplified explanations of the inclusions and exclusions. You can also call the insurance company’s executive to seek clarification before buying the policy.

Conclusion

In conclusion, buying health insurance for senior citizens is beneficial as it safeguards retirement funds and savings. It covers various non-medical expenses that could be costly out-of-pocket and grants access to top-notch medical facilities. A comprehensive health insurance plan provides financial protection and peace of mind for future expenses. Your financial needs are effectively met.