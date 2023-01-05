Why no holiday for schools as biting cold weather prevails in Nagpur?

Nagpur: Following chilly and shivering weather prevailing in Nagpur, the students going to schools are taking the brunt. The cold weather conditions are making it difficult for students to reach school. As the schools reopened in January after a break from December 25 to 31, the attendance is thin.

Keeping in view the cold weather, the authorities must suspend classes for primary sections in all schools. The schools running in double shifts start at 7.30 am and students leave home for school at 6.30 am, some parents said.

Advertisement

The schools on their own should have announced holidays for some days until the weather improves. The District Collector has also the authority to declare holidays for schools in view of harsh conditions prevailing in Nagpur. Keeping in view the cold weather, the authorities must suspend classes for primary sections in government schools.

Biting cold due to the dipping temperature and fog makes it difficult even for adults to work. So how can we expect small children to come to school in such conditions, the parents stated adding the authorities should consider extending the holidays at least for the primary section.

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement