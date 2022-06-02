‘Why look for a ‘shivling’ in every masjid’: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Advertisement

Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday called for a “path through mutual agreement” amid the ongoing controversy over the videography survey of the Gyanvapi mosque in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi.

Addressing an event in Nagpur, the RSS chief said, “We had special devotion towards some places and we spoke about them but we shouldn’t bring out a new matter daily. Why should we escalate the dispute? We have devotion towards Gyanvapi and doing something as per that, it’s alright. But why look for a Shivling in every masjid.”

Bhagwat continued by saying, “A path does not always come out. People approach court, and if it is done then whatever the court decides should be accepted. We should abide by the decisions, considering our judicial system is pious and the supreme. We should not question its decisions.”

Bhagwat further said that Hindus never had any “opposition against any form of worship,” saying, “we accept them all and consider all of them holy. They may have adopted that form of worship but they are descendants of our rishis, munis, Kshatriyas. We are descendants of the same ancestors.”

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat told the gathering in Nagpur that “Hindus don’t think against Muslims. Ancestors of today’s Muslims were Hindus too. It was done to keep them forever devoid of independence and suppress morale. So Hindus feel they (religious places) should be restored.”

Referring to the Gyanvapi matter, Bhagwat said “it is ongoing.” “Can’t change history. Neither today’s Hindus nor today’s Muslims created it. It happened at that time. Islam came from outside via attackers. In the attacks, Devsthans (religious places) were demolished to exhaust the morale of those who wanted India’s independence.”

The RSS chief also praised India’s balanced approach while dealing with the Russia-Ukraine war.

“India is speaking the truth but has to take a balanced approach. Fortunately, it has taken that balanced approach. It neither supported the attack nor opposed Russia. It didn’t help Ukraine in war but is providing them with all other aid. It’s continuously asking Russia to hold talks,” the RSS chief said.

