Why is Mumbai airport shut for 6 hours today? Find reasons and more details here

Mumbai: The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai, one of India’s busiest airports, has announced a scheduled closure for six hours today, October 17, 2023, from 11 am to 5 pm. The closure is attributed to essential maintenance work on its two runways. In a statement issued by the airport operator, it was confirmed that no flight operations will take place during this period.

Scheduled Maintenance

The temporary closure is part of the airport’s comprehensive post-monsoon runway maintenance plan. Both runways, namely RWY 09/27 and RWY 14/32, will be non-operational during this maintenance window, from 11:00 hours to 17:00 hours. The airport management has collaborated with key stakeholders to effectively schedule flights and ensure a seamless completion of the maintenance work. Airlines and other concerned parties were notified six months in advance through a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM).

Maintenance Overview

The yearly post-monsoon preventive maintenance plan is a critical aspect of ensuring the airport’s infrastructure remains in top-notch condition. It involves inspecting the runway surfaces for any wear and tear that may have occurred over the past six months. The primary goal is to maintain the highest standards of safety and efficiency in flight operations. Earlier this year, on May 2, the airport conducted pre-monsoon maintenance and repair work on both runways.

Airport authorities have emphasized that the temporary closure is vital for conducting repair and maintenance activities essential to upholding the airport’s infrastructure to the highest standards.

As a part of CSMIA’s comprehensive post-monsoon runway maintenance plan, both runways – RWY 09/27 and RWY 14/32 will be temporarily non-operational on 17th October 2023, from 1100 hrs to 1700 hrs. We look forward to the cooperation and support from our passengers.#MumbaiAirport pic.twitter.com/FmxJuBktZE — CSMIA (@CSMIA_Official) September 22, 2023

Passenger Cooperation Requested

CSMIA is a bustling aviation hub, handling nearly 900 flights per day. In light of the closure, the airport’s statement has appealed for the cooperation and support of passengers. The recent months have witnessed a remarkable rebound in domestic air traffic at Mumbai International Airport. In August 2019, it reached 108 percent of the pre-pandemic levels.

During this period, the airport welcomed over 4.32 million passengers, representing a 32 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase. International air traffic also experienced a notable surge, with more than 1.1 million passengers recorded, marking a 33 percent YoY increase. The airport managed a total of 20,711 domestic flights and 6,960 international air traffic movements.

Passengers are encouraged to plan their travel accordingly and remain patient during this necessary maintenance work, which ultimately contributes to the safety and reliability of operations at CSMIA.

