Why Is Cricket So Popular In India?

Advertisement

For most of the world, cricket is another sport to score on TV after work. For many people in India, it’s a religion. Cricket is so popular in India that some critics argue it has become a national obsession, drawing billions of dollars into the game. Cricket attracts a passionate following. More than 1 billion people watched India’s World Cup final in 2011.

Around the world, cricket is played with a rubber ball on grass fields, but in India, it is played mainly on hard, concrete surfaces. Although the rules are nearly identical to other versions of cricket, the game has become so popular that it has evolved into its unique version.

The following are the reasons why cricket is so popular in India:

Advertisement

Infrastructure

There are numerous cricket grounds throughout India. There is a stadium for cricket in every state of the country. The grounds are built with bricks and cement, including flood lights, dugouts, and even dressing and toilet facilities for the players. The stadiums are also designed to offer players comfort, cleanliness, and sanitation. In addition, training grounds are available at national and international levels. The Indian national cricket team is called the “Indian cricket team” or sometimes just “the Indian team.” The Indian cricket team consists of “India A” and “India B” teams that play in the Under-19 World Cup yearly. These teams are generally made up of relatively young players trying to get into the senior squad, who generally play several top-class cricketers worldwide.

Money

Cricketers in India are not only famous but also considered rich and earned huge sums of money. They receive millions of dollars per year. The salaries of cricketers depend on how good they are in the game and how long they have been playing it. Cricketers are paid a lot more than the national average income per year. The game also generates income from the betting sites where punters can bet money on the outcome of a game – read more about it. The national channels also cover cricket matches in India, making a lot of money by charging viewers to watch cricket. The Indian Premier League is among the most watched sporting events in the world.

Simplicity

The sport is very simple and straightforward to play. The only equipment needed to begin a game of cricket is a bat and two stumps. The ball can be made of either leather, plastic, or metal. Even the pitch is simple to use in this game. It is made of moist soil similar to mud, so it will become hard when the match progresses. The pitch requires minimum space to build, and the process of building the pitch is completed in less period. The cricket ground can be set up in small spaces such as a playground or field. In addition, the equipment used in cricket is also very cheap as compared to other sports. Thus, it allows all the participants an equal opportunity to participate in the game and show their talent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement