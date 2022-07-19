Nagpur reports 208 fresh Covid-19 cases, active patients at 1,262

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Second Capital of the State detected 208 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday. Again, no death has been reported in the Nagpur district and 140 persons have been successfully recovered in a day.

Out of total 208 cases, 75 cases were reported from Nagpur rural while 133 of them were from Nagpur city. No patients were found from outside the district.

A total of 2,554 samples (2,195 RT-PCR and 359 Rapid Antigen) were examined in the last 24-hours.

With the latest update, the number of active patients has risen to 1,262 (406 rural and 856 city).

