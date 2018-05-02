Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, May 25th, 2021
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    WHO: More information’ required from Bharat Biotech for listing Covaxin

    The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said more information is required from Bharat Biotech, which is seeking emergency use listing (EUL) for its Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19.

    The latest Status of COVID-19 Vaccines within WHO EUL/PQ evaluation process’ guidance document dated May 18 on the WHO website said Bharat Biotech submitted EOI (Expression of Interest) on April 19 and that more information required.

    A pre-submission meeting is expected to be planned May-June 2021, the guidance document said. According to the WHO, submissions to it for prequalification or listing under the emergency use procedure are confidential.

    If a product submitted for assessment is found to meet the criteria for listing, WHO will publish the results widely. Duration of the emergency use listing process depends on the quality of the data submitted by the vaccine manufacturer and on those data meeting WHO criteria, according to the agency.

    Meanwhile, Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) has conveyed to the government that it has already submitted 90 per cent of documents to WHO for obtaining emergency use listing (EUL) for the Covaxin vaccine, sources said in New Delhi on Monday. The remaining documents are expected to be submitted by June, the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech Ltd told the Central government during a discussion on obtaining the WHO’s authorisation for emergency use listing for Covaxin, sources said.

    “BBIL is confident about obtaining WHO’s emergency use listing,” said a source. Noting that Covaxin has already received regulatory approval from 11 countries, sources said there was also interest from other 11 companies in seven nations for technology transfer and production of Covaxin.


    Trending In Nagpur
    महाराष्ट्र में होम आइसोलेशन खत्म, नए कोरोना मरीजों को अब जाना होगा कोविड सेंटर
    महाराष्ट्र में होम आइसोलेशन खत्म, नए कोरोना मरीजों को अब जाना होगा कोविड सेंटर
    अनिल देशमुख पर ED ने कसा शिकंजा, नागपुर में करीबी सागर भटेवार के घर पर छापेमारी
    अनिल देशमुख पर ED ने कसा शिकंजा, नागपुर में करीबी सागर भटेवार के घर पर छापेमारी
    Anil Deshmukh Case: ED raids Sagar Bhatewar’s house in Nagpur
    Anil Deshmukh Case: ED raids Sagar Bhatewar’s house in Nagpur
    अनिल देशमुखांना धक्का, ED ने टाकली निकटवर्तीयाच्या घरावर धाड
    अनिल देशमुखांना धक्का, ED ने टाकली निकटवर्तीयाच्या घरावर धाड
    Nagpur Trailer Owners’ Union writes Gadkari, Sitharaman seeking relaxation in taxes, permits
    Nagpur Trailer Owners’ Union writes Gadkari, Sitharaman seeking relaxation in taxes, permits
    शासनाला आपल्या वैक्सीन वरच ‘ भरोसा नाय का ?
    शासनाला आपल्या वैक्सीन वरच ‘ भरोसा नाय का ?
    Nagpur to observe ‘Navtapa’ between May 25 and June 3
    Nagpur to observe ‘Navtapa’ between May 25 and June 3
    Drastic drop in vaccination in Nagpur city, only 2500 people get their jab
    Drastic drop in vaccination in Nagpur city, only 2500 people get their jab
    महानिर्मिती कोराडी बिजली केन्द्र मे श्रमिक शोषण?
    महानिर्मिती कोराडी बिजली केन्द्र मे श्रमिक शोषण?
    नागपुर में एक ही दिन में म्यूकर माइकोसिस ( Black Fungus ) के 30 नए मरीज मिले
    नागपुर में एक ही दिन में म्यूकर माइकोसिस ( Black Fungus ) के 30 नए मरीज मिले
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145